Home / India News / ‘At 14000 feet, drinking sweet water…’: Anurag Thakur shares video from Ladakh

ByYagya Sharma
Jul 12, 2023 07:48 PM IST

On the second day of his visit to Leh, Thakur emphasised India's emergence as a powerful country under PM Modi's leadership.

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday used a hand pump in a Lakadh village at 14,000 feet to drink water and said it gave a “different feeling”. On the second day of his visit to Ladakh, Thakur shared a video of him drawing groundwater using a hand pump at the Manali- Leh highway in Debring village.

Video shows Union minister Anurag Thakur drawing water through a hand pump in Ladakh. (Twitter )
Posting the video on social media, the Union minister of sports and youth affairs wrote in Hindi, “At an altitude of 14000 feet, drinking sweet water from a handpump in the village of 'Debring' on the Manali-Leh Highway gave a different feeling.”

The 26-second clip shows the BJP leader operating the lever of the hand pump as water flows from its outlet. After a few seconds, Thakur fills his palms with water and drinks it signalling a thumbs up.

Thakur, who also visited the Chumur area of Ladakh near Indo China border, reiterated that India is emerging as a powerful country in the world under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the personnel of Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) at Karzok village of Ladakh, he said," The present government is working hard to make India a stronger and better nation. The stronger forces backed by a stronger government under the leadership of Prime Minister India is making India as one of the most powerful countries in the world."

He also addressed a public gathering in Karzok village and said that the development of Ladakh is a priority for the government and it is working hard for it.

"PM Modi is keen for the faster development of Ladakh and eagerly sends union ministers here to assess the situation at the ground level so that the problems faced by the local people are addressed in an efficient manner," he said.

On Tuesday, Thakur met Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama, who arrived at Leh for delivering a discourse at Shewatsel Teaching Ground near Choglamsar next weekend.

(With agency inputs)

