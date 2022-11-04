Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Anurag Thakur takes dig at Priyanka. Then attacks Rahul over 'tukde-tukde gang'

Updated on Nov 04, 2022 11:03 PM IST

The Hamirpur MP also exuded confidence that the BJP would return to power in Himachal Pradesh because of the "good work done by the double-engine government in the last five years".

Union minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur. (File Photo: PTI)
ByKanishka Singharia | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Friday asked why Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was not participating in the ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and alleged that Rahul Gandhi was doing the padyatra with the so-called "tukde-tukde" gang.

"Rahul ji is doing yatra with the 'tukde-tukde' gang, who had raised slogans against the country. Maybe that is why Priyanka ji did not join it or maybe a brother did not remember his sister. Is everything all right between the siblings," Thakur was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The minister, however, did not elaborate on who he meant by 'tukde-tukde' gang.

Addressing a press conference in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur, he exuded confidence that the BJP would return to power because of the "good work done by the double-engine government in the last five years." The state polls will be held on November 12, and the counting of votes will happen on December 8.

The Hamirpur MP further launched an attack on the Congress party for halting state developments, "The Congress party could not get any huge projects, it has never promoted the interests of Himachal Pradesh. The BJP ensured all-round development in Himachal Pradesh, he added. The BJP believes in development, while the Congress works to mislead the public by lying," he added.

Raising the party's slogan "Double Engine Ki Gadi, BJP Sangh Pahadi" for the upcoming assembly polls, he said people will again repose faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and help form a 'double-engine' government.

