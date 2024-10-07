Anvar launches ‘movement’ for social justice

Independent MLA PV Anvar, who recently severed ties with the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala, on Sunday announced the formation of Democratic Movement of Kerala (DMK), his fledgling social movement, which he claimed would expose the alleged political nexus in the state and ensure justice for common people. PV Anvar (PTI)

Addressing a public meeting in Manjeri in Malappuram district, Anvar clarified that the DMK was not a political party yet though he has stated previously his intentions of contesting elections in the state.

The Nilambur MLA also said that he had travelled to Chennai over the weekend to “seek the blessings” of Tamil Nadu chief minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) supremo MK Stalin, who he hailed as a secular, democratic leader fighting against the communal forces in the country.

Anvar’s movement also declared its stated policies and demands on a wide array of issues. The demands included forming a new district in Malabar region by carving out parts of Kozhikode and Malappuram, a caste census to ensure social justice in society, an e-ballot to ensure voting of expatriates and students in foreign countries, a separate budget for agriculture, waiving off of educational loans, and higher financial support for those killed or injured in man-animal conflicts.

“This is a social movement right now. It’s not a political party. In future, if it develops into a political formation, we will think about it. We will take up all the issues pertaining to the common people of the state. Those ruling the state right now can file as many false cases against me, but I will not bow down before them. I will continue to fight for the people of the state and I will happily sacrifice my life for them,” Anvar said.

The MLA, during his hour-long address, alleged that the CPI(M) and chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan had already struck a deal with the BJP for the upcoming yet-to-be-announced Assembly bye-elections.

“I feel sorry for the poor Congress folks. The deal has already been made. The CPM will help the BJP win the bypoll in Palakkad. In return, the BJP will transfer votes to the CPM in Chelakkara. ADGP (law and order) MR Ajith Kumar, currently facing inquiries, is involved in this deal,” Anvar alleged.

The MLA, who once described CM Vijayan as a ‘father-like figure’, accused the chief minister of putting the red carpet for the BJP and ensuring the latter’s win in the Thrissur parliamentary seat. He claimed the ADGP disrupted the Thrissur Pooram, which was held in the middle of the election campaign this year, to disrupt the social harmony in the constituency and thereby prepare the ground for the BJP win.

“That’s why despite the ADGP being found guilty of committing lapses in the conduct of the Thrissur Pooram festival, there is no action against him yet,” Anvar said.

The CPI(M) and CM Vijayan have earlier termed the MLA’s charges ‘baseless’. The Kerala government has ordered a three-tier investigation into the disruption of Thrissur Pooram and admitted that there was a conspiracy to hamper it and break the social harmony.