‘Anyone lost 590kg of cannabis? Don’t panic, we found it’: Assam police tweets

This time police in Assam have used humour to focus on sending out a message to the people of the northeastern state.

Assam police tweeted on its official handle on Tuesday night asking about the owner of a huge consignment of cannabis, all with a smiley emoji and congratulating officials in Dhubri of doing a “great job”.

“Anyone lost a huge (590 kgs) amount of Cannabis/Ganja and a truck in and around Chagolia Checkpoint last night? Don’t panic, we found it. Please get in touch with @Dhubri_Police They will help you out, for sure ;) Great job Team Dhubri,” Assam police tweeted.

They also tweeted a photograph of cartons of cannabis stacked on top of one another. The tweet was ‘liked’ by more than 700 people and retweeted by 9,100 users until Wednesday afternoon.

Mumbai Police are known for using humour as they target the young by using memes and GIFs in their tweets. In a tweet on June 2, they posted a meme using a line from the widely-popular American sitcom The Big Bang Theory.

“You do not need to ‘process so much stupid’! Just send this to all the #FakeNews mongers#TheBigFactTheory,” they said.

First Published: Jun 05, 2019 12:46 IST