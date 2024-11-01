AP Dhillon house firing: 1 arrested in Canada, other likely flees to India

In the singer AP Dhillon's British Columbia residence shooting case, the Canadian police have arrested one person accused of obtaining and firing shots with the intent to create arson, while another is believed to have fled to India, a police statement said. A shooting incident was reported outside Punjabi singer and rapper AP Dhillon's house in Canada earlier in September. (PTI)

"On October 30th, 2024, a man was arrested and later charged in connection with recklessly discharging a firearm into a residence as well as setting fire to two vehicles in the 3300 block of Ravenwood Road, Colwood on September. The crime took place on September 2024, the Canadian police statement read.

AP Dhillon residence shooting: Who are the suspects?

According to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the arrested suspect has been identified as 25-year-old Abjeet Kingra of Winnipeg. Kingra has been charged with “Discharge of a Firearm with Intent and Arson”.

Abjeet Kingra was arrested in Ontario and will appear in Ontario court on Friday, the police further added.

Canada Police statement.

An arrest warrant has been issued for the other suspect, who has likely fled to India. He has been identified as 23-year-old Vikram Sharma, who is last known to be residing in Winnipeg. The police also believe that Vikram Sharma is currently in India.

Vikram Sharma is wanted on an Unendorsed warrant for “Discharge of a Firearm with Intent and Arson”, the police said.

As the police do not have a photograph of Vikram Sharma, his specifics have been released to identify him.

Anyone with additional information on the whereabouts of Vikram Sharma is asked to call the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264. As this investigation is ongoing and before the courts, no further information was released about the probe.

Shooting at AP Dhillon's Canada residence

A shooting incident was reported outside Punjabi singer and rapper AP Dhillon's house in Canada's Vancouver earlier in September. The gunfire was heard near the singer's home in the Victoria Island area and two vehicles parked around the house were also torched.

Notably, the Lawrence Bishnoi-Rohit Godara gang has claimed responsibility for the shootings at that time and it came just weeks after AP Dhillion released a music video "Old Money", featuring Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who Bishnoi is at odds with.

The gang has threatened AP Dhillon, referencing his alleged connections with Salman Khan, and warned him to "stay within his limits, or he will meet a “dog's death.”