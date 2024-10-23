AP Dhillon's India tour to feature a levitation stage imported from Dubai

Acclaimed Punjabi music icon AP Dhillon, is set to redefine the concert experience in India with his highly anticipated The Brownprint India tour. The three-city tour will feature a ground breaking 360-degree stage design, a first of its kind in the Indian music industry. AP Dhillon on his upcoming India tour

This innovative stage design conceptualised by Sara Awwad of a Dubai-based consultancy firm is a departure from traditional concert setups, where audiences are typically confined to specific viewing areas. The 360-degree levitation stage will allow fans to enjoy the performance from all sides, creating a more immersive and inclusive experience. The design aims to foster a closer connection between the artist and his audience, breaking down barriers and ensuring that every attendee feels a part of the show.

Dhillon, known for his energetic and captivating performances, is excited to bring this unique concept to India. He says, “I've always wanted to create a concert experience that truly brings me closer to my fans. The 360-degree stage design is a way to achieve that goal and make every attendee feel like they're right there with me on stage.”

The critically acclaimed singer-songwriter, rapper and record producer Dhillon is making a highly anticipated return to India after a hiatus of three years with a three-city tour in support of his latest EP The Brownprint. This announcement marks his second tour in the country, following his previous run in 2021 which was met with overwhelming enthusiasm and sold-out crowds, including appearances by Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora.

The highly anticipated three-city trek, scheduled to kick off in Mumbai on December 7, will also feature a first-time performance in New Delhi on December 14 followed by a stop in Chandigarh on December 21.

The India tour announcement comes on the heels of Dhillon’s global deal with Republic Records followed by the star-studded release of The Brownprint, featuring Bollywood legends Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, Atlanta rap titan Gunna, Nigerian-born Afrobeats superstar Ayra Starr as well as Punjabi icon Jazzy B. The nine-track compilation witnessed Dhillon flexing his artistic versatility to create a masterpiece that transcends geographies and genres, and further demonstrating his commitment to pushing artistic boundaries and embracing diversity in music.