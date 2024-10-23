Salman Khan reacts as Bigg Boss 18 contestant Chahat Pandey tells him ‘aap karlo shaadi mujhse’. Watch

Actor Salman Khan, who hosts Bigg Boss 18, responded when the show's contestant Chahat Pandey proposed to him for marriage. During a recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman asked Chahat what qualities she wants in a man. He added a twist by stating that she should name the qualities after the male contestants in the house. (Also Read | Bigg Boss talks about his wife with Shrutika Arjun in rare personal moment, learns to speak Tamil. Watch cute video) Salman Khan and Bigg Boss 18 contestant Chahat Pandey had a chat on the show.

Chahat asks Salman to marry her

Chahat said that she wants a person like Karan Veer Mehra, who takes care of themselves and goes to the gym. She also wants the person to have dancing ability like Avinash Mishra and hair similar to Vivian Dsena. As they all teased Chahat, she told Salman, “Sir, aap hi karlo shaadi mujhse (why don't you marry me)?”

Salman reacts to Chahat's proposal

At first, the actor smiled. He then said, "Yeh jitni jitni qualities aapne batayi hai na, inme se ek bhi mere paas nahi hai. Especially aapki mummy aur meri bilkul nahi jamegi (I don't have a single quality from the ones you listed)." At this, Chahat said that they will talk about it and everything will get sorted out.

The video was shared on Chahat's Instagram page. the caption read, “No caption needed... the video says it all!” The 18th season of Bigg Boss also features Shilpa Shirodkar, Chum Darang, Alice Kaushik, Nyrraa Banerjee, Muskan Bamne, Shehzada Dhami, Tajinder Bagga, Rajat Dalal, and Eisha Singh. The theme of the Bigg Boss this year is Time Ka Taandav, and it airs on Colors TV and JioCinema.

About Salman's relationships

Salman has been in several romantic relationships. His relationship with actor Katrina Kaif got massive media attention. He has dated some other actors too. Actor and former Miss India Sangeeta Bijlani dated Salman for a few years. They were about to marry him, but she allegedly called off the wedding at the last moment. They are still good friends.

Pakistani actor Somy Ali was also one of Salman’s girlfriends. The alleged reasons for their break up were Salman’s drinking habits and obsessive behaviour. Iulia Vantur, Romanian actor and model, was also rumoured to be Salman’s girlfriend.

Salman's films

Fans will see Salman in Kick 2. Directed by Sajid Nadiadwala, Kick released in 2014. It also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Randeep Hooda and Jacqueliene Fernandez. Salman also has Sikandar, helmed by AR Murugadoss, in the pipeline. It is set to release next Eid. Rashmika Mandanna is part of the film.