HyderabadThe Andhra Pradesh government on Monday announced constitution of a special task force to curb pollution in the Godavari River and implement a comprehensive river-cleaning action plan ahead of the upcoming Godavari Pushkarams, a once-in-12-years spiritual event to worship the river.

AP to set up Godavari clean-up task force

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Disclosing this at an official meeting at Rajamahendravaram, Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan, who holds environment and forests portfolio, said the dedicated inter-district task force would function under the auspices of Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) to monitor pollution across the six Godavari basin districts.

“The task force will include officials from multiple government departments and will focus on identifying ground-level problems and recommending permanent solutions. A separate monitoring committee will also be constituted to ensure swift implementation of the task force’s recommendations,” he said.

He ordered officials to begin implementing an action plan immediately and ensure visible improvements in river conditions within the next six months.

Kalyan, who had a boat ride all along the Godavari River course in Rajamahendravaram on Monday morning, expressed serious concern over increasing pollution levels in the river. He directed officials to immediately launch field-level inspections to identify major pollution sources, including drains, canals and tributaries discharging waste into the river.

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{{^usCountry}} The deputy chief minister announced an allocation of ₹100 crore through the APPCB for pollution-control measures in the six districts through which the Godavari flows. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The deputy chief minister announced an allocation of ₹100 crore through the APPCB for pollution-control measures in the six districts through which the Godavari flows. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He said the task force would maintain strict surveillance over industries allegedly releasing chemical waste directly into the river and its distributaries. Water samples would be collected from critical pollution zones and sent for laboratory testing, while pollution audits would be conducted in heavily contaminated stretches. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the task force would maintain strict surveillance over industries allegedly releasing chemical waste directly into the river and its distributaries. Water samples would be collected from critical pollution zones and sent for laboratory testing, while pollution audits would be conducted in heavily contaminated stretches. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Mission for Clean Godavari should not remain confined to signboards alone,” he remarked, stating that previous initiatives had failed to deliver the desired results due to lack of effective ground-level implementation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Mission for Clean Godavari should not remain confined to signboards alone,” he remarked, stating that previous initiatives had failed to deliver the desired results due to lack of effective ground-level implementation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Pawan Kalyan cautioned officials against hurried and substandard construction works ahead of the Pushkarams. He said temporary ghats and structures built without quality standards could collapse and endanger devotees’ lives. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pawan Kalyan cautioned officials against hurried and substandard construction works ahead of the Pushkarams. He said temporary ghats and structures built without quality standards could collapse and endanger devotees’ lives. {{/usCountry}}

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“We have witnessed such incidents in the past. Andhra Pradesh should not earn such a disastrous reputation,” he said, stressing the need for planned and sincere execution of works well in advance.

He noted that devotees visiting the Pushkarams should not return with complaints of bathing in polluted water, calling it an embarrassment for the government.

BAN ON PLASTIC ALONG GODAVARI

Calling for “revolutionary decisions” to protect living rivers, the deputy chief minister proposed a year-long ban on plastic usage across all six Godavari districts. He said single-use plastic should disappear entirely from riverbanks by the time Pushkarams begin.

He also announced that another special environmental task force would work over the coming year to eliminate plastic waste and promote eco-friendly alternatives, he said.

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Launching the “Plastic-Free Rajamahendravaram” awareness campaign, Pawan Kalyan appealed to citizens of both East and West Godavari regions to actively participate in protecting the river ecosystem.

The Andhra Pradesh government estimates that nearly 10 crore devotees may attend the upcoming Godavari Pushkarams — more than double the 4.6 crore pilgrims who visited during the previous edition.

To manage the anticipated influx, the government plans to expand preparations beyond Rajamahendravaram and develop Pushkar ghats in villages along the river course.

Officials have identified 285 gram panchayats across the six Godavari districts for infrastructure development. Special funds will be allocated for beautification of ghats and related facilities. The government also plans to introduce homestay facilities in villages to accommodate visiting pilgrims, generating employment and boosting rural economies.

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Later, during a separate meeting with industrialists, Kalyan urged industries to cooperate in preventing river pollution and contribute to the successful conduct of the Pushkarams as part of their social responsibility.

He clarified that while the coalition government would support industrial growth, industries must strictly comply with pollution-control norms and ensure proper functioning of effluent treatment plants.

“There are regulations prohibiting industries from discharging untreated waste directly into river waters. Every industry must mandatorily maintain treatment plants and scientifically process waste before release,” he said.

He also announced that the Pollution Control Board would conduct mandatory quarterly audits of industries and classify them under red, yellow and green categories based on environmental compliance.

The review meetings were attended by ministers Nadendla Manohar and Kandula Durgesh, Pollution Control Board officials, district authorities, legislators and senior Panchayat Raj department officials.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Srinivasa Rao Apparasu ...Read More Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience. Read Less

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