Appeasement politics led to ruins of our heritage: PM Modi at Sabarmati Ashram

The past governments in India formed after Independence had no political will to maintain the country’s heritage sites due to appeasement and a foreign mindset, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated by Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel at Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. (PTI)

He was speaking at an event where he launched the ₹1,200-crore Gandhi Ashram Memorial master plan and inaugurated the redeveloped Kochrab Ashram in Ahmedabad city on Tuesday, coinciding with the anniversary of the historic Dandi Yatra, or salt march, initiated by Mahatma Gandhi on March 12, 1930.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“A country which does not cherish its heritage has a bleak future. The Sabarmati Ashram is not only a heritage for the country but for the entire mankind…The Sabarmati Ashram has become a pilgrimage not only for our freedom movement but also for ‘Viksit Bharat’ (developed India),” he said.

“This ashram of Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi) was once spread over 120 acres. Over time, due to various reasons, it was reduced to only 5 acres. There was a time when there were 63 small houses here, and out of them only 36 houses are left…It is the responsibility of all 140 crore Indians to preserve the Sabarmati Ashram which has created history, which has played such a big role in the independence of the country, which attracts people from all over the world who come here to see, know and experience it,” he said.

According to a Gujarat state government release, all 36 existing buildings will undergo restoration under the Gandhi memorial project, of which the buildings including Hriday Kunj, where Gandhi stayed, will be conserved. Three buildings will be reproduced.

The redevelopment plan aims to expand the visitors’ experience beyond the current five-acre land to a larger precinct spanning over 55 acres, formerly part of the ashram but divided among six trusts post-independence.

He said the governments formed after independence had no political will to maintain heritage sites like the Sabarmati Ashram.

“There were two reasons,” he explained. “One was the habit of looking at India from a foreign point of view, and second, there was politics of appeasement, due to which India’s heritage, our great heritage, was in ruins like this one. Encroachment, uncleanliness, disorder, all these surrounded our heritage.”

Reflecting on the progress made in his constituency of Varanasi, the PM said, “Take Kashi, for example, where I serve as the MP (member of Parliament). A decade ago, its condition was widely known across the country. However, with the government demonstrating determination, people also cooperated, 12 acres of land was released for the reconstruction of Kashi Vishwanath Dham. After its redevelopment, now you see that in two years more than 12 crore devotees have come to see Vishwanathji.”

He said that they had also freed 200 acres of land for the expansion of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya. More than one crore devotees visited Lord Shri Ram in the last 50 days, he added. He also said that a few days earlier, he had dedicated many development work in Dwarkadhish.

The PM said his government’s ‘vocal for local’ drive is nothing but an adoption of Mahatma Gandhi’s ‘swadeshi’ idea.

The Prime Minister said that Gujarat has set an example for the nation in preserving its heritage. He cited the historic renovation of the Somnath Temple under Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s leadership.

He also mentioned the restoration of heritage linked to the freedom struggle, such as the redevelopment of Rajpath,which was renamed as Kartavya Path, and the installation of a statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. He highlighted initiatives like the development of sites associated with independence in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the creation of ‘Panch Teerth’ commemorating B R Ambedkar, the unveiling of the Statue of Unity in Ektanagar, and the revitalisation of Dandi.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister laid foundation stone and dedicated to the nation several developmental projects worth over ₹1,06,000 crores in Ahmedabad. These projects span across multiple sectors including railway infrastructure, connectivity and petrochemicals. He also flagged off 10 new Vande Bharat trains.