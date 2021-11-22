Covid-19: Applications for Vaccinated Travel Pass for Singapore to open today

From Monday, travellers from India fully vaccinated against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), can apply for a Vaccinated Travel Pass (VTP) for flights to Singapore, a day after aviation regulators from the two countries reached an agreement to resume daily commercial passenger flights from India, beginning November 29.

The applications for VTPs will open at 6pm. Those applying for such passes should present a digital proof for full vaccination. They are also required to take two Covid-19 tests, of which the first has to be taken within two days before departing for the city-state. The other, meanwhile, has to be taken upon arrival at the Changi airport, following which the visitors have to keep themselves under self-isolation, until the result turns out to be negative.

Flights from India to Singapore will operate under the latter's Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) facility; on November 15, Singapore included India on its VTL list. Under this facility, travellers from the countries on this list are exempted from quarantine upon arrival, provided they are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, and have proof for this.

Under VTL, six daily flights, two each from Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai, will commence operations. Non-VTL flights can also operate, though passengers on these will be subjected to certain public health requirements.

The resumption of regular passenger air traffic between the two countries also comes in the backdrop of external affairs minister S Jaishankar's visit to Singapore last week.

Singapore started the VTL mechanism on September 8 with, Brunei and Germany being the first two countries. The arrangement is now available with 13 countries, including Australia, the UK and the US. VTLs for India, Finland, Indonesia, Malaysia and Sweden will be effective from November 29, and similar arrangements with Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will begin from December 6.

