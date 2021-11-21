Singapore to operate 6 daily flights from India from November 29 under Vaccinated Travel Lane programme

Singapore is set to resume scheduled commercial passenger flights from India under its Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) starting November 29, after both the countries reached an agreement.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS), in a statement on Sunday, said that it will facilitate quarantine-free travel from India, with at least six designated flights daily from Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai.

“Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) has reached an agreement with India's Ministry of Civil Aviation on the resumption of scheduled commercial passenger flights between Singapore and India,” news agency ANI quoted the Singapore's civil aviation authority as saying.

“It'll facilitate quarantine-free travel on Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) from India to Singapore, which will start from November 29, 2021, with six designated VTL flights daily from Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai. Airlines can also operate non-VTL flights between India and Singapore,” the aviation regulator added.

Applications for Vaccinated Travel Passes (VTP) for short-term visitors and long-term pass holders from India will start on November 22 at 6pm Singapore time, ANI reported. "All short-term visitors and long-term pass holders who meet the requirements of the VTL will receive a VTP," the agency further said.

Airlines can also operate non-VTL flights between India and Singapore, although passengers on non-VTL flights will be subject to the prevailing public health requirements, the CAAS further informed.

"CAAS understands that travellers are looking forward to the launch of the VTL and would like to assure travellers that there is no need to rush to apply for the VTP," the authority said.

The authority also urged short-term visitors and long-term pass holders to apply for a VTP to enter Singapore under the VTL, ANI reported, citing CNA.

To facilitate the application process, VTP applicants should have their passport and digital proof of vaccination ready. They should also know the address of the place they intend to self-isolate themselves while waiting for the results of their on-arrival COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, the CAAS release said.

Travellers who require a visa for travel to Singapore should apply for it separately and only after their VTP is approved, CAAS said.

"They must also purchase travel insurance, with a minimum coverage of Singapore USD 30,000 for Covid-19-related medical treatment and hospitalisation costs, prior to travel to Singapore. In Singapore, these visitors must also use the TraceTogether app to facilitate contact tracing," the authority added.

(With agency inputs)

