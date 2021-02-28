Appreciating BJP's work ethics, Congress' Rashid Alvi says party must work 24/7, formulate strategy for assembly polls

Praising the Bharatiya Janata Party's work ethic ahead of the Assembly polls in the four states and one Union Territory, Congress leader Rashid Alvi on Sunday said that his party will have work round the clock and formulate a strategy in the upcoming polls to fight BJP.

"BJP leaders work night and day not regardless of the size of the elections. They do just acts and unjust ones as well. Congress will have work 24/7 and form our own strategy, only then we will be able to fight them," Alvi said while speaking to ANI.

This statement comes as 824 assembly constituencies are set to go for polls in four states--Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam-- and the Union Territory of Puducherry. The polling in these states will start on March 27 and conclude on April 29.

On the question that Congress leaders are switching sides, Alvi said, "When the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) was in power, the BJP's people used to line up to join the Congress but we did not let them in. Today, BJP tries to lure the leaders and indulges in horse-trading."

"People with greed for power and those who are threatened by CBI and IT officers join BJP. This has nothing to do with ideology," he added.

Slamming his own party for inducting Babulal Chaurasia in Madhya Pradesh, Alvi said, "Babulal Chaurasia, who worshipped Nathuram Godse, has joined Congress in Madhya Pradesh. I have condemned this development. I have written a letter to Sonia Gandhi and asked for his exit from Congress."

He further commented on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's regret that he could not learn Tamil Nadu, during his monthly radio programme Maan Ki Baat.

"If he can learn English then why not Tamil. It does not take much to learn a language. But he is playing politics on language. He does not want to learn the language just want to please Tamil people," he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON