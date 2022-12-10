APPSC paper leak case: CBI files charge sheet against eight accused

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a charge sheet against eight accused in the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) alleged paper leak case, said a release by the agency on Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The charge sheet was filed in the court of a special judge at Yupia in Arunachal Pradesh in connection with the investigation of the alleged leakage of the question paper of the examination conducted by APPSC for the post of assistant engineer (civil).

Also Read: Constable recruitment paper leak: HP Police to hand over case records to CBI on December 5

CBI registered a case on October 26 at the request of the Arunachal Pradesh government and further notification from the Centre transferring the investigation of a case lodged in the Itanagar police station on September 10.

“The said case was registered against a private person of a coaching institute at Itanagar and unknown officials of APPSC on the complaint related to the allegations of question paper leak before written examination for recruitment to the post of assistant engineer (civil) conducted by APPSC on August 26 and 27 this year,” said the CBI in its release.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The complainant, candidate for the exam, had alleged that the accused (a teacher of the institute) was in possession of questions for the said examination disclosing leakage of paper by him in connivance with unknown officials of APPSC,” it added.

According to the release, searches were earlier conducted last month at around 16 different places in Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh which resulted in the recovery of incriminating documents, articles including fake, counterfeit stamps of the executive magistrate of Arunachal Pradesh, executive engineer, State Bank of India (SBI), hard discs and pen drives.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON