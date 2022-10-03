APPSC paper leak: Three more held in Arunachal by special team

Three persons including two government officials have been arrested in connection with the investigation into the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) recruitment examination paper leak case , according to a statement released by the state’s Special Investigation Cell (Vigilance) on Monday.

The question paper of the exam for the Assistant Engineer (Civil) conducted on August 26 and August 27 by the APPSC, was leaked.

The case was transferred from the Itanagar police to the Special Investigation Cell (Vigilance) on September 27. The Itanagar police had earlier arrested six people.

A statement by the special team said it arrested three more people on the basis of “meticulously conducting detailed interrogations, searches and bringing evidence on record”.

”Out of these three arrestees, two are govt.officials and one is a private person. With this the total no. of arrested persons in this case currently stands at 9 ( nine),” the statement said

The two government officials have been identified as Binam Jomang (31), a contractual junior engineer at Panchayati Raj department, Talung Jomang (52), a senior field assistant at agriculture department while Loth Ezing ( 26) is a resident of Remi village of East Siang district of the state.

“The SIC investigation into the paper leak matter is ongoing, and all facets of the case are being investigated in detail. All legal formalities and norms of professionalism are being maintained during the investigation”, the statement said.