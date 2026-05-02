Amaravati, The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority on Saturday warned of heatwave conditions and high temperatures in several mandals across the state. APSDMA issues heatwave warning for 64 mandals in Andhra

Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in 64 mandals across Vizianagaram, Manyam, Polavaram, NTR, Guntur, Palnadu, Markapuram, Prakasam, Nellore and Tirupati districts.

"Heatwave conditions along with high temperatures are likely to prevail in several mandals across the state today, with thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in some areas," said SDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain in an official press release.

Jain further said that people have been advised to take necessary precautions against extreme heat and humid conditions prevailing across the state.

Meanwhile, he noted that on Friday, severe heat impact was observed in 252 mandals across 20 districts, with temperatures exceeding 41 degrees Celsius.

The highest temperature recorded was 45.9 degrees Celsius in Piduguralla in Palnadu district, followed by 45.5 degrees in Gudur in Nellore district, and 45.1 degrees in Pedaparupudi in Krishna district and Torragadipadu in NTR district.

Temperature also touched 44.1 degrees in Chebrolu in Guntur district, 44 degrees in Karamchedu in Bapatla district, 43.2 degrees in Sanjamala in Nandyal district and Kodur in Kadapa district.

Meanwhile, a weather trough extending from South Odisha through Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu up to the Gulf of Mannar continues to influence weather conditions across the state, he said.

This system is expected to bring light rains accompanied by lightning at isolated places in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Manyam, Alluri, Polavaram, Visakhapatnam, Chittoor and Tirupati districts on Saturday.

A slight reprieve is expected on Sunday and Monday as cloudy skies and rains accompanied by gusty winds are likely in some districts.

The SDMA advised people to take precautions against extreme heat, while farmers, labourers and shepherds were cautioned against standing under trees during thunderstorms.

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