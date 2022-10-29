‘Arabic schools not following syllabus’: State orders survey

The Karnataka government has asked the education department to submit a report on the Arabic-medium schools in the state, claiming complaints have been filed against the said schools for not teaching other subjects mandated by the state.

State education minister BC Nagesh said, “The department has received complaints that the students studying in Arabic schools are incapable of competing with the students of other schools due to a lack of standard education”.

“There are 106 aided and 86 unaided Arabic schools in the state. Through a survey, we found that majority of the Arabic schools weren’t following the syllabus and subjects prescribed by the education department. It was also found that other languages and science were not taught in many schools,” the education minister said.

Nagesh said that he was worried that students enrolled in these schools were not receiving the same education when compared to those in other aided schools.

“Every year nearly 27,000 students enrol in these schools. However, only 2,000 continue with their studies by the time they reach SSLC (Class 10) as the dropout rate is very high. We have asked the assistant commissioner to review the situation and will take action after getting the reports,” he added.

The statement comes days after the Karnataka government directed the education department to submit a report on the activities of madrasas in the state.

As per the new direction, the education department has to submit a report on the 960 madrasas in the state in the last week of September, an official in the know of the matter said. For this task, a committee headed by the commissioner of the education department has been formed, the official added.

According to the officials, this report was a continuation of the direction issued by the state education minister BC Nagesh on August 23. The minister had said earlier that they will obtain a report regarding the nature of education at madrasas in the state. The minister had also held a review meeting regarding the formal education provided to the students going to madrasas following which he issued the statement.

The officer said that there is a rule according to which after getting religious education at madrasas, the students will have to attend the nearby schools to obtain a formal education in science and mathematics. Yet, there is no clear and accurate information regarding how the students will be getting a formal education.

“Keeping in mind the future of the students studying at madrasas there is a need to know about the nature of education at madrasas,” the education minister was quoted as saying in a statement released by the education department.

“Officials have been asked to visit madrasas to inspect whether the education being provided at aided, unaided and private madrasas is in accordance with the Right to Education Act and if not, what kind of education is being provided,” the statement added.

Pointing out that the department has received complaints regarding madrasas not cooperating when officials visit for inspections, the minister said officials have been asked to visit certain madrasas and submit a report after inspecting it.

“After obtaining information regarding the situation on the ground, a meeting will be held with education experts and those running madrasas. It is the responsibility of the government to provide every child with formal education in accordance with the Right to Education Act, and all attempts are being made to fulfil it. On the whole, the intention of government is that every child has to get a quality education,” read the statement.

