PM Modi, on inauguration spree, to 'dedicate' 5 AIIMS today. But are they entirely new?

All eyes are on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he is set to dedicate five new All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Sunday. He will dedicate Gujarat's first AIIMS in Rajkot. Besides this, the prime minister will also dedicate four other campuses of the premier medical institute in Punjab's Bathinda, Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli, Kalyan in West Bengal and Mangalagiri in Andhra Pradesh.



The inauguration of the new AIIMS is a major development push by PM Modi before the Election Commission announces dates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. AIIMS Kalyani/Representative Image (ANI Photo)(HT_PRINT)

AIIMS Kalyani

The Kalyani unit of AIIMS is situated in Nadia district of West Bengal and is spread over an area of more than 20,000 square metres. According to the medical institute's website, the first academic session began from September 4, 2019 with a batch of 50 MBBS students. The campus has run into controversy with the Bengal Pollution Control Board is allegedly operating without an environmental clearance, an HT report added.

AIIMS Raebareli

The AIIMS campus in Rae Bareli has its Outdoor patient department (OPD) facility partially functional since August 10, 2018, the Press Information Bureau website stated. The campus was approved by the Congress-led UPA government in 2009 under the Phase-II of Pradhan Mantri Sawasthya Suraksha Yojana, the institute's website stated.

AIIMS Mangalagiri

According to the PIB website, the OPD facility at this AIIMS campus in Andhra Pradesh began in March 12, 2019. According to the institute's website, the academic session started from a newly constructed, but temporary campus at Vijayawada's Government Siddhartha Medical College in 2018.

AIIMS Rajkot

According to the AIIMS Rajkot website, the first academic batch started in 2020. As per a government statement, the PM will arrive at Rajkot AIIMS on Sunday afternoon and address a rally at the Race Course ground in the city later in the evening.

AIIMS Bathinda

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Punjab's Bathinda has 39 functional departments, the website showed.