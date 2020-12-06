Are you on top of this week’s news?

india

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 02:09 IST

It’s probably a prank but right now it’s a mystery. Giant triangular metal monoliths have appeared in Utah, Romania and California this week. They’re reminiscent of which classic sci-fi film, in which aliens deposit vast black monoliths to guide humans to the next stage of evolution? Ask HAL 900.

No one’s making you guess a swear word. But one Austrian town will change its name from next year so tourists stop stealing its road signs. The CK is replaced by GG, but it sounds much the same. The new name?

Perfumers describe its fragrance as “soft, warm, smooth and creamy”. It’s often the base note of woodsy perfumes. Aboriginal Australians even eat its fruit. Now, Mysore Palace is planning to build a museum to commemorate it. What is it?

Five thousand kids applied from across the US. But the title went to 15-year-old Gitanjali Rao, who invented a device that can spot lead in drinking water, and developed an app to detect cyberbullying. It’s the first title of its kind, though the grown-up version is more famous. It’s called?

On Monday, Sandeep Kataria became the first Indian to hold the global CEO role at a shoe company. The firm has such a wide and long-running presence in India, people find it hard to believe it was founded in what is today the Czech Republic. Their sales are great, but they never have your size. The company?

Fisher Island, near Miami USA, is the country’s wealthiest zip code, where the average income is 2.2 million. It’s invitation-only. Peacocks roam free there. And celebrity residents include Demi Moore, Arnold Schwarzenegger and which self-made Black talk-show billionaire who visited India in 2012.

This superstar will launch a political party on December 31. He says it will be a “non-corrupt, honest, transparent and secular party” with “spiritual politics”. As a hero he’s stopped bullets mid-air, played thousand robots, and has inspired a string of Chuck Norris-type jokes. Who?

Dominique Lapierre and Javier Moro’s non-fiction bestseller Five Past Midnight in Bhopal will soon be adapted into a series. Which industrial disaster, often called the world’s deadliest, does it describe?

The earliest recorded one happened during the Peloponnesian War, killing two-thirds of the population as it tore through Libya, Ethiopia Egypt and Athens. The deadliest one wiped out close to 200 million across Europe in the 1300s. It’s Merriam Webster’s word of the year. Put your mask on, wash your hands and guess.

Dharampal Gulati, who died on Thursday at 97, was among the highest paid FMCG CEOs in India, earning as much as Rs 21 crore in 2018. You know his face – turban, moustache, glasses and pearl necklace – from the labels of his products. Which three-letter brand did he represent?