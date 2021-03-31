Are you taking a flight in April? Here are the new rules you should know

If you have a flight on April 1 or anytime during the month, or are planning to book a ticket for a journey soon, then you will find a host of new rules in place. Flights will become costlier in April and, because of the raging pandemic, there will be increased surveillance at airports. In addition, some states have imposed restrictions for incoming passengers.

Here is all you need to know about the new rules:

Flight tickets becoming costlier

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has hiked air security fee which will make air travel costlier from April 1. For domestic passengers, the rise will be of ₹40. For international passengers, it will be of ₹114.38.

Spot fine: Covid-19 surveillance

﻿

﻿

The DGCA in March asked airlines to deboard passengers in case they refuse to wear the masks, following which actions were taken as well. Now, the aviation authority has asked airport operators to impose spot fines, punitive measures in case passengers are not maintaining Covid-19 guidelines. The help of local police authorities can also be sought in this regard.

If you are arriving in Delhi

As Delhi Disaster Management Authority has mandated, random testing of passengers will be done at Delhi airport. Those who will be found positive will be sent to quarantine.

RT-PCR negative report mandatory in Bengaluru, Gujarat

If you are travelling to Bengaluru, a negative RT-PCR report will be mandatory, irrespective of whether you are coming from a Covid-19 hotspot state or not. This rule is not applicable to people travelling to the rest of Karnataka.

If you are travelling to Gujarat from any states, a negative test report is mandatory in April.

If you are travelling to Uttarakhand from Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Rajasthan, a negative certificate is a must from April 1. This is also applicable to those who are travelling by bus or train.