Area with 3 cases cluster, jabs must for parents: 5 new Karnataka Omicron rules

With two confirmed cases of Omicron in Karnataka, including one South African traveller who has already left the country, the Karnataka government has placed several restrictions in the state. The state has received many international travellers in the last few days the samples of which have been sent for genome sequencing. Bypassing lockdown, the government has mandated full vaccination for many activities, like visiting malls etc.

Here are new restrictions imposed in the state:

1. Instead of 10 cases, a Covid cluster will be declared if there are three cases in an area.

2. If an apartment has been declared a cluster, no outsider will be allowed to enter the apartment.

3. Full vaccination is mandatory for parents of the students who are attending physical classes.

4. Full vaccination has also been made mandatory to visit any apartment complex.

5. If residential associations have to conduct meetings, they should only call people who have taken two doses of the vaccines.

Karnataka has been the first state in India to have reported two confirmed Omicron cases. Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said the infection is believed to be fast-spreading, but the effect will not be severe. The government has already made full vaccination mandatory for visiting shopping malls, for employees working in hotels, restaurants, cinemas, swimming pools, public libraries, zoos and botanical gardens.

The state has seen several Covid clusters appearing in educational institutions for which the government has urged all institutions to cancel any event as of now.

