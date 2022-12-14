'Arey, tum bol rahe ho…': Nitish loses temper as BJP questions liquor ban. Watch

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday lost his temper in the state assembly as the opposition questioned the government's liquor ban policy. Leader of Opposition in Bihar assembly, Vijay Kumar Sinha, raised questions on the liquor ban in the wake of deaths due to spurious liquor in Saran district.

The administration confirmed six deaths and several hospitalisations after many allegedly consume poisonous liquid at Masrakh locality of the Marhaura sub-division late on Tuesday. Family members of the deceased alleged that more than 15 people consumed country-made liquor at Doyla village on Tuesday evening. Hours after they starts vomiting and complained of nausea, headache and uneasiness following which their family members brought them to the hospital.

The hooch tragedy caused a big uproar in Bihar legislative assembly as the Bharatiya Janata Party termed it a result of the complete failure of prohibition in the state. The Congress was also quick to demand a review of prohibition.

A visibly angry Nitish Kumar shouted at Sinha saying “Arey, tum bol rahe ho… (Oh, you are to speak now…)”.

Former Bihar minister and RJD MLA Sudhakar Singh also opposed the liquor ban, saying imposing a ban on any “edible item or beverage is mental bankruptcy”

"You can't impose a ban.Through awareness and counselling you should make people understand that consumption of liquor is injurious to health," ANI quoted Sudhakar Singh as saying.

Sudhakar Singh resigned as Bihar agriculture minister in October days after he stirred a controversy by telling a gathering in his constituency that his department was infested with "thieves" and he felt like a "chief of theft".

