Armed miscreants loot 11 firearms from Manipur post; one apprehended

ByThomas Ngangom
Feb 09, 2025 05:21 PM IST

The attackers allegedly looted 11 firearms, including SLRs and AK rifles, at gunpoint before fleeing

IMPHAL: A group of armed miscreants looted firearms from the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB)/Manipur Rifles (MR) post stationed at Kakmayai Primary School in Manipur’s Thoubal district on Saturday. Security forces apprehended a suspected miscreant, police said.

Eyewitnesses said 40-50 armed individuals arrived in five vehicles and attempted to overpower the security post in Yairipok Kakmayai around 7.30p (HT photo/Representative)
Eyewitnesses said 40-50 armed individuals arrived in five vehicles and attempted to overpower the security post in Yairipok Kakmayai around 7.30p (HT photo/Representative)

The attackers allegedly looted 11 firearms, including SLRs and AK rifles, at gunpoint before fleeing.

“The apprehended individual was found in possession of some looted firearms,” said an officer, requesting anonymity.

Eyewitnesses said 40-50 armed individuals arrived in five vehicles and attempted to overpower the security post in Yairipok Kakmayai around 7.30pm.

A case has been registered at the concerned police station for further investigation.

This marks the first reported case of arms looting in Manipur in 2025. In August 2024, a group of armed miscreants had attempted to loot firearms from the same security post but were thwarted by security personnel. Currently, around 20 IRB/MR personnel are stationed at the security post.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Live at Hindustan Times.
