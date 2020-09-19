e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 19, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Arms smuggling gang busted in Patna; 3 held, 8 pistols seized

Arms smuggling gang busted in Patna; 3 held, 8 pistols seized

The trio used to work as daily wage labourers and were recently called by a gang of arms smugglers to Munger. They were handed over the consignment to deliver in Bhojpur.

india Updated: Sep 19, 2020 21:06 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Patna
Image for representation.
Image for representation. (File photo)
         

A team of Bihar Special Task Force (STF) on Saturday arrested three members of an arms smuggling gang and recovered eight pistols and 16 magazines from state capital Patna. This is the third arms haul within 10 days ahead of assembly election in the state.

Police said pistols of 7.65 bore were being smuggled to Bhojpur district from Munger. On supply of a consignment, the gang used to earn a profit of Rs 10,000 each as a carrier while a peddler earns between Rs 25,000 to Rs 35, 000 on each pistol.

The arrested accused were identified as Raju Yadav (Munger), Mahendra Singh and Ajit Kumar (both from Bhojpur district). An STF official said acting on a tip-off, a police team intercepted them in Jakkanpur police station area and during checking, the pistols and magazines were seized.

Also read: NCR states prepare to avert severe air pollution ahead of winter

The trio told the police that they used to work as daily wage labourers and were recently called by a gang of arms smugglers to Munger. They were handed over the consignment to deliver in Bhojpur.

Earlier, the STF had arrested a smuggler with 1,100 live cartridges from Khagaria. On September 8, STF units had busted illegal gun factories in Patna and Khagaria districts and arrested 10 people during separate operations. The STF seized over 50 unfinished pistols, huge quantity of tools and manufacturing materials.

tags
top news
L-G announces Rs 1,350 cr economic package for J&K
L-G announces Rs 1,350 cr economic package for J&K
MI vs CSK live: Pollard starts with a six but Ngidi gets Krunal Pandya
MI vs CSK live: Pollard starts with a six but Ngidi gets Krunal Pandya
Monsoon Session likely to be curtailed amid Covid-19 threat
Monsoon Session likely to be curtailed amid Covid-19 threat
Journalist spying case: Delhi Police makes 2 more arrests, including Chinese woman
Journalist spying case: Delhi Police makes 2 more arrests, including Chinese woman
NCR states prepare to avert severe air pollution ahead of winter
NCR states prepare to avert severe air pollution ahead of winter
Covid-19 vaccine: Serum Institute to start final phase of trial next week
Covid-19 vaccine: Serum Institute to start final phase of trial next week
Iconic INS Viraat makes final journey to Alang ship breaking yard
Iconic INS Viraat makes final journey to Alang ship breaking yard
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
IPL 2020IPL 2020, MI vs CSK LiveParliament Monsoon Session LiveKangana RanautIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila Matondkar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In