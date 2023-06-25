Tackling stolen arms in Manipur a challenge for forces

Joint combing operations by the army and Assam Rifles to retrieve stolen weapons and munitions started on June 7, however, the forces have managed to recover only 170 weapons so far in the ethnic clashes-hit Manipur, where miscreants continue to use the stolen weapons to launch attacks in different parts of the state, officials familiar with the matter said.

As per the state police’s estimates, at least 3,500 weapons and over 500,000 ammunitions were stolen by mobs last month.

The most recent incidents of miscreants using looted weapons were reported at two places in Imphal West and Kangpokpi districts on Thursday. In Imphal West, officials said, the forces recovered an Insas rifle and an Insas light machine gun stolen from Manipur police’s armoury last month.

Over 150 columns of the two forces are deployed in the state — where at least 115 people have been killed and nearly 40,000 displaced in ethnic violence since May 3 — to restore normalcy. While there are around 60-65 columns (some 60 personnel in each column) of the army and Assam Rifles for combing operations and retrieving weapons, the non-availability of magistrates at short notice to conduct operations in de-notified areas, miscreants attacking villagers in notified areas under Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act but returning to de-notified areas, and blockades led by women are affecting the operations, officials said.

Security agencies cannot conduct operations in non-disturbed areas without the presence of magistrate or the local police. Of the 92 police stations in the state, at least 19 are not under AFSPA.

An official cited the example of Thursday’s attack at the N Boljang village in Kangchup, which is under AFSPA, where the attackers after firing on two soldiers fled back to parts of Imphal West, not under AFSPA.

“Security forces engaged in a shootout at N Boljang, where the forces are allowed to function as it is a disturbed area. But the armed miscreants quickly returned to Imphal West, which is a de-notified area. The security teams could not enter the area where they fled. This was a case of hot pursuit,” the official said, requesting anonymity.

“Now, even in a case of hot pursuit like this, the teams have to take a magistrate and local police as legal cover to operate in the area,” he added. “Our teams have to wait for the assigned district magistrate before launching the operation there. Crucial time is lost in getting the magistrates.”

There are instances of security forces being unable to reach the spot on time, the official said.

Then there is a third problem related to women protesters resisting operations across the state. The most recent incident took place on Friday and has been tweeted by the Army.

“Group of armed miscreants sneaked into the area from YKPI towards hill side today afternoon. Miscreants firing automatic weapons towards the villages of Urangpat & Gwaltabi. Security Forces Columns deployed in these vacant villages responded in a calibrated manner to avoid any collateral damage. A large group of women part of the mob in YKPI & Seijang area preventing movement of additional columns into the area,” the SpearCorps of the Army wrote on Friday.

The police, other central armed police forces and security forces have managed to recover 1,020 weapons and 14,500 ammunition, including weapons surrendered by citizens, so far.

At least 115 have died in the violence that broke out in the state since May 3. Clashes first broke out on May 3 in Churachandpur town after tribal Kuki groups called for protests against a court-proposed tweak to the state’s reservation matrix, granting scheduled tribe status to the majority Meitei community. Violence quickly engulfed the state where ethnic fault lines run deep, displacing tens of thousands of people who fled burning homes and neighbourhoods into jungles, often across state borders. The authorities clamped a curfew and suspended the internet, placing additional security forces to stop the spiralling clashes.

