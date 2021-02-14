Home / India News / Army assists douse forest fire in Arunachal's Anini district
Army assists douse forest fire in Arunachal's Anini district

A forest fire broke out at Koylabasti, Anini district on the evening of February 11, which soon engulfed the surrounding mountain ridges.
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:24 PM IST
Forest fire near Chillipam Monastery in Arunachal Pradesh's West Kameng. (@easterncomd/Twitter Photo)

The troops of Spear Corps extended immediate and critical help to Civil Administration in controlling forest fire near Anini district of Arunachal Pradesh.

In a quick response to the developing situation, the units of Spear Corps quickly deployed three response columns and immediately took charge of the situation.

It took Army and local administration almost 11 hours to douse the forest fire.

The well-coordinated and timely response by the Army averted a major disaster and saved lives and property.

The local authorities and members of civil administration lauded the Indian Army's effort in averting a major disaster in the area.

