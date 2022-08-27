Army begins reconstruction of 145-yr-old Bailey Bridge on Bhopal-Nagpur highway

The Indian Army on Saturday began constructing the 90 feet long Bailey Bridge, which had collapsed in April due to heavy vehicular movement, over the Sukhtawa river in Bhopal, reported news agency PTI citing officials. According to a release, the engineers of Sudarshan Chakra Corps of the Southern Command started the work on the bridge on Bhopal-Nagpur National Highway 46 near Narmadapuram.

The Engineer Regiment from Sabse Behtar Brigade along with Madhya Pradesh authorities and the NHAI were working for the construction of the bridge. The bridge is set to restore the connectivity on NH 46 connecting Bhopal with Nagpur through Betul. It will also be a boon for the movement of critical goods and also for civilians from adjoining towns and villages, reducing congestion and delays, reported PTI citing an official release.

The 145-year-old bridge had collapsed in April 2022 due to heavy traffic, after which the state administration had requested the Indian Army to construct the bridge and restore traffic. Meanwhile, a diversion route that had been built to divert heavy traffic on the Sukhtawa river has been submerged under water several times earlier due to heavy rainfall.

