Army says situation under control in Manipur, evacuations continue

The army on Friday said the situation in Manipur has been brought under control a day after shoot-at-sight orders were issued and internet services were snapped to quell ethnic violence in the northeastern state.

Incidents of vandalism and arson were reported from across Manipur. (ANI)

On Thursday, army and paramilitary forces were flown to Manipur as mobs torched houses, shops, and religious places, and attacked a sitting lawmaker in the state capital Imphal.

The proposed scheduled tribe (ST) status to the majority Meitei community triggered clashes on Wednesday in Churachandpur when tribal Kuki groups called for protests against it. Violence spread to other parts of the state as thousands of people fled burning homes and neighbourhoods.

Thousands of army and paramilitary personnel marched through the deserted streets across the state’s violence-hit towns to restore peace and evacuated at least 9,000 people.

Guwahati-based public relations officer (defence) Lt Col Mahender Rawat said the situation was brought under control through coordinated actions. He added deployment of additional security personnel airlifted to Manipur started on Friday morning.

“Deployment of fresh columns is still underway. So, it would not be possible to give a figure on how many columns have been deployed till now. Evacuation of civilians from all communities from affected areas continued through Thursday night and is still going on.”

Flag march continued in Churachandpur, one of the worst-hit districts, and other sensitive areas.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Thursday blamed “prevailing misunderstandings” between two sections of society for the violence. He added vandalism and arson were reported from Imphal, Churachandpur, Bishnupur, Kangpokpi, and Moreh.

Singh said lives were lost and property damaged, but did not specify the number of fatalities.

On April 19, the Manipur high court asked the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government to submit recommendations to the Union government to consider the inclusion of Meiteis on the ST list. Meiteis account for around 53% of the state’s population and are largely Hindus concentrated in the Imphal Valley region.

The order sparked concerns among the tribals, who live in the hill districts and constitute about 40% of the state’s population. Manipur has 31% reservation for STs in jobs and education.

On Wednesday, thousands of tribals took to the streets across the state’s 10 hill districts. In Churachandpur, a portion of the Anglo-Kuki War Memorial was set ablaze sparking clashes and retaliatory attacks.

Visuals on Thursday showed vehicles, shops, and homes burnt and damaged. In Imphal, Vungzagin Valte, a Kuki legislator, was hospitalised in critical condition after his vehicle was attacked while he was returning home after a meeting with Singh.

