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Army Chief Gen Dwivedi inducted into US Army Pacific academic engagements, reviews defence cooperation

On April 21, Upendra Dwivedi was accorded a Guard of Honour at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, during his ongoing visit to United States Army Pacific.

Updated on: Apr 24, 2026 03:02 pm IST
ANI |
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Pennsylvania [US], April 24 (ANI): Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi on Thursday (local time) was inducted into the International Hall of Fame, becoming the third Indian Army Chief to receive this honour.

Upendra Dwivedi was accorded a Guard of Honour at Fort Shafter.(PTI)

General Dwivedi is the third Indian Army Chief to receive this honour.

In a post on X, the Indian Army said, “General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS, visited the Army War College (AWC), Carlisle Barracks, USA, where he was inducted into the International Hall of Fame - the third Indian Army Chief to receive this honour, after General V K Singh and General Bikram Singh. The COAS addressed the faculty and international student officers on leadership, professional military education and evolving security dynamics.”

"COAS General Dwivedi also undertook an aerial tour of Oahu island, gaining insights into the training ecosystem and multi-domain operational readiness," it added.

Indian ambassador to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, on Tuesday (local time) hosted Dwivedi at India House, ahead of the Army chief's upcoming engagements in Washington DC.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in the United States said, “Ambassador hosted COAS General Upendra Dwivedi, at India House today, ahead of his upcoming engagements in Washington DC.”

The visit, according to the embassy, "continues the high-level military-to-military exchanges between India and the US." (ANI)

 
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