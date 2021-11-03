Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Army chief reaches Jammu to review operational preparedness
india news

Army chief reaches Jammu to review operational preparedness

This is Naravane’s second visit to Jammu in two weeks as the security personnel continue their operation against terrorists in a forest belt in twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri.
The Army chief earlier conducted a two-day tour of the Jammu region last month.(PTI)
Published on Nov 03, 2021 07:55 PM IST
Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Army chief General MM Naravane reached Jammu on Wednesday for a two-day visit to review the security situation and operational preparedness during his visit, officials familiar with the developments told news agency PTI.

This is Naravane’s second visit to Jammu in two weeks as the security personnel continue their operation against terrorists in a forest belt in twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri. The counter-terrorism operation is the longest in recent history and has entered its 24th day on Wednesday.

“General MM Naravane #COAS (Chief of Army Staff) is on a visit to Jammu region wherein he will be given an update on security situation & operational preparedness. #COAS will visit forward areas & interact with troops and commanders on ground,” the additional directorate general of public information of the Indian Army said in a tweet.

The Army chief earlier conducted a two-day tour of the Jammu region last month. Naravane reviewed the ground situation as well as the counter-terrorism operations in the area. He visited Rajouri and Poonch where the operation to nab terrorists hiding in the forest areas of Mendhar, Surankote and Thanamandi has been going on since October 11.

RELATED STORIES

The operation in Surankote forest began on October 11 after terrorists killed five soldiers which also included a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO). The operation was extended to Mendhar in a bid to neutralise the fleeing terrorists where another encounter took place on October 14, leaving four soldiers, including another JCO, killed.

In October, Pakistani terrorist Zia Mustafa was killed when security forces accompanying him to identify a hideout came under fire from hiding terrorists on October 24. He was shifted from Kot Bhalwal Central Jail Jammu to Mendhar on police remand for questioning in connection with the ongoing operation.

The cops also arrested a terrorist associate who allegedly was linked to Mustafa and terrorist handlers across the border. They are also questioning a dozen others with connection to providing logistic support to the terrorists in the forest belt. Rajouri and Poonch in the Jammu region have witnessed a rise in infiltration attempts since June this year. Nine terrorists have died in separate encounters so far.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
army chief mm naravane
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Rahul wrote to SRK when Aryan was in jail, said, 'Truth can't be held hostage'

DRDO, IAF conduct 2 flight tests of smart anti-airfield weapon within a week

'Diwali of Aatmanirbhar Bharat': Health minister hails PM for Covaxin's WHO nod

Four key messages from bypoll results
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP