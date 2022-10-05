Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Army chopper crashes in Arunachal, pilot killed

india news
Updated on Oct 05, 2022 02:19 PM IST

The helicopter was reported to have crashed near Tamang.

The incident was reported from Arunachal Pradesh. (Representational) / ANI
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Swati Bhasin

An Indian Army chopper crashed on Wednesday near Tamang in Arunachal Pradesh. A pilot aboard the chopper ‘Cheetah’ was killed in the accident while another was injured.

“An army aviation Cheetah helicopter flying in the forward area near Tawang has crashed on 05 October (today) at around 10:00 AM during a routine sortie,” an official statement said.

“Both the pilots were evacuated to nearest military hospital. With regret we inform that one of the pilots who was critically injured succumbed to the injuries during treatment. The second pilot is under medical treatment,” it added.

The cause of the crash at this stage is not known, it further pointed out.

(This is developing story, will be updated as more details are received)

HT News Desk

HT News Desk

arunachal indian army
