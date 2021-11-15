Army jawan arrested for sharing info with Pak’s ISI: Bihar ATS

An Army jawan has been arrested for leaking sensitive information to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

The arrest was made by the anti-terror squad (ATS) of the Bihar police on Sunday, a report in HT's sister publication Live Hindustan said.

The man, identified as Ganesh Prasad, was arrested with the help of Khagaul police in Patna and military intelligence. He was posted in Pune at the Medical Corps in the Army.

Prasad was reportedly in touch with a woman agent of ISI and was honey-trapped by her when he was posted in Jodhpur.

According to the report, the woman befriended Prasad by pretending to be a medical staff of the Indian Navy. During interrogation, Ganesh reportedly admitted to sharing information with the woman, including the number of units attached to the army hospital.

A case has been registered under the Official Secrets Act against Prasad and he is being interrogated at Khagaul police station in Patna city.

Police have also confiscated his mobile phone. A forensic team will be examining the phone to know what all Prasad shared with the ISI agent.

