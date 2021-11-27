Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Army kills Pakistani terrorist, foils infiltration bid in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir
india news

Army kills Pakistani terrorist, foils infiltration bid in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir

Intelligence officials said the slain terrorist would help terrorists from Pakistan cross the border and enter Kashmir
Security personnel stand guard at Bhimber Gali area of Poonch on Friday. Security forces killed one infiltrator near the Line of Control in Poonch district on Thursday night. (PTI)
Published on Nov 27, 2021 12:51 AM IST
ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu:

The Army killed a Pakistani terrorist and foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesperson said on Friday.

The terrorist was identified as Mohammad Arif of Matrian village in Khuiratta area of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said, “Late Thursday night, Pakistani terrorists attempted an infiltration bid along the LoC in Bhimber Gali sector. However, alert Indian Army troops successfully foiled the infiltration attempt and killed a terrorist.”

The body of the terrorist, along with weapons and ammunition, was recovered, he added.

Intelligence officials said the slain terrorist would help terrorists from Pakistan cross the border and enter Kashmir. “He used to guide Pakistani terrorists in small groups into this side of the LOC. Late on Thursday night, he was again guiding a group of three to four terrorists into Poonch when alert soldiers noticed the movement and opened fire killing him on the spot. The group immediately fled back,” said an intelligence official on condition of anonymity.

The official informed that Arif was responsible for successful of small groups of terrorists into J&K for nearly two decades.

