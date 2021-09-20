Army launches search op along LoC in Uri after detecting suspicious movement

The army has launched a search operation along the Line of Control (LoC) after detecting some suspicious movement in North Kashmir’s Uri sector on Sunday.

However, so far no contact has been established, and the army isn’t sure if infiltrators have sneaked into Uri or returned to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

Defence spokesperson Col Emron Masavi confirmed that suspicious movement was detected along the LoC on the intervening night of September 18/19. “Search of the area is under progress,” he said.

This year there has been significant drop in infiltration attempts on the LoC in North Kashmir especially from Uri, Nowgam, Tanghdar, Keran, Machil and Gurez sectors. Officials at the army’s 19 infantry and 27 infantry divisions, which are responsible for keeping an eye on the LoC from Uri to Gurez, also acknowledge the drop in infiltration attempts from across the LoC.

“The guard can’t be lowered as we don’t know when things can turn volatile. Our men are on constant vigil. It’s the strict vigil on the LoC which has prevented infiltration attempts,” said a senior army officer in north Kashmir.

Officials said that September and October months are always crucial vis-a-vis infiltration attempts as passes and ridges generally used for the infiltration close due to heavy snowfall. Official sources, however, said in last couple of months, several infiltration attempts were made into Kashmir from various sectors.