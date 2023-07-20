Army officer killed, 3 soldiers injured after fire at ammo dump on Siachen

An army officer was killed and three soldiers suffered burn injures after a fire broke out in an ammunition dump next to the residential bunkers on Siachen Glacier on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Captain Anshuman Singh (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident took place at around 3am on Wednesday, the officials added.

“A fire took place at Siachen Glacier on Wednesday around 0300 hours (3am)… Captain Anshuman Singh, regimental medical officer succumbed to severe burn injuries sustained during the incident. Three other personnel suffered second degree burns and smoke inhalation. They have been safely air-evacuated for further treatment. The condition of the injured personnel is said to be stable,” defence spokesperson Lt Col PS Sidhu said.

According to officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, an ammunition dump near Captain Singh’s bunker caught fire on Wednesday. “He saved many lives and went in looking for more survivors...,” officials said.

His body will be sent to his home town Lucknow for the final rites, which will be conducted with full military honours.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Captain Singh’s father RP Singh, who was a junior commissioned officer in the army, said, “I cannot get back what I have lost... but I am proud that he was not a coward, he sacrificed his life like a hero.”

“#LtGenUpendraDwivedi, #ArmyCdrNC & All Ranks #DhruvaCommand offer deepest condolences & salute the braveheart, Captain Anshuman Singh, who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty, in #Siachen Sector. #IndianArmy stands firm with the bereaved family in this hour of grief,” the Northern Command of the Indian Army tweeted.