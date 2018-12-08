Army soldier killed in Arunachal Pradesh encounter with insurgents

An Army soldier was killed and three others injured in an encounter with suspected insurgents near Lomsong village in Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday.

“The encounter happened in the early hours of Saturday morning. One soldier died while three others have been injured,” said Rohit Meena, superintendent of police, Longding.

The insurgents were suspected to belong to the Naga insurgent outfit, the NSCN(I-M), Meena said, adding that the Army has launched a cordon and search operation.

NSCN(I-M) is in a ceasefire in Nagaland and in talks with Government of India.

Defence sources confirmed “at 5.30 am there was a firefight in Longding with insurgents. We lost a jawan and three others have been injured”.

