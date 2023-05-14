‘An attempt to disrupt G20 meet’: Army foils infiltration bid in Uri

The army on Saturday claimed to have foiled another attempt to disrupt the G20 summit and create disturbance in the Kashmir valley by stopping an infiltration bid on the Line of Control in north Kashmir’s Uri sector.

Kaman Post in Uri sector along the LoC in Baramullah district.

The army said a quadcopter was flown by Pakistan army to provide cover to the infiltrators. “A group of armed terrorists, while attempting to cross the Line of Control, were engaged in an exchange of fire with the alert troops, resulting in a failed attempt to intrude into Kashmir Valley,” a defence spokesman said. “A quadcopter flown by the Pakistan Army to aid the terrorists was also spotted across the Line of Control, and was fired at, causing it to withdraw.”

The action by the terrorists, abetted by Pakistan Army, was yet another failed attempt to disrupt the G20 summit and create disturbance in the valley. “Extensive search operations are underway in the densely forested area,” the spokesman said.”

In past two weeks, army and police in joint operations have killed five militants in north Kashmir, including two infiltrators. On Saturday, a Lashkar-e-Taiba militant from Kulgam was killed in a gunfight in Karhama village in Baramulla district.

On Thursday, two militants from south Kashmir were killed in another shoot out with security forces in the Kreeri area of Baramulla. Both the slain militants were locals belonging to south Kashmir’s Shopian district. They had joined militant ranks in March.Two infiltrators were also gunned down near the LoC in the frontier district of Kupwara at Machil sector on Wednesday.

Due to security alerts in view of the G20 meeting, security forces are getting a lot of inputs that resulted in the killings of three militants in north Kashmir, Amod Nagpore, senior superintendent of police, Baramulla, recently told reporters. Officials have been holding meetings to ensure security during the G20 meetings, which will be held in Srinagar, Gulmarg and Pahalgam.

Police and army have stepped up operations in north Kashmir ahead of G20 tourism working group summit, which will be held from May 22 to 24 in Srinagar. The army is conducting night domination operations in rural Kashmir and have launched search and cordon operations at various places on daily basis.