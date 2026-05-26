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Arrangements to procure oil, fertilisers in place, says govt

India assures no oil or fertilizer shortfall amid West Asia crisis; adequate supplies secured from various sources, officials inform parliamentary panel.

Published on: May 26, 2026 06:26 am IST
By Smriti Kak Ramachandran, New Delhi
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India has made arrangements to procure oil and fertilisers to meet its immediate demand and there was no impending threat of a shortfall, Union government officials informed a Parliamentary panel on Monday.

Arrangements to procure oil, fertilisers in place, says govt

A parliamentary committee on transport, tourism and culture on Monday reviewed the impact of the West Asia crisis and the deadlock over the opening of the Strait of Hormuz on cargo and sea fearers bound for India.

People familiar with the matter said the committee, chaired by Janata Dal (United) working president Sanjay Jha, was informed that there is no immediate crisis pertaining to the supply of oil and fertiliser.

“The shipping ministry officials informed the committee that India has made adequate provisions to secure oil from Russia, the USA, and Africa. Similarly arrangements have also been made to procure fertilisers and enhance domestic production to meet the demand,” said one of the people cited above.

The officials also informed the committee that a dozen out of  the 36 ships stuck owing to the deadlock are Indian ships, HT has learnt.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Smriti Kak Ramachandran

Smriti covers an intersection of politics and governance. Having spent over a decade in journalism, she combines old fashioned leg work with modern story telling tools.

strait of hormuz cargo shipping
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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