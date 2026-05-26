India has made arrangements to procure oil and fertilisers to meet its immediate demand and there was no impending threat of a shortfall, Union government officials informed a Parliamentary panel on Monday.

Arrangements to procure oil, fertilisers in place, says govt

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A parliamentary committee on transport, tourism and culture on Monday reviewed the impact of the West Asia crisis and the deadlock over the opening of the Strait of Hormuz on cargo and sea fearers bound for India.

People familiar with the matter said the committee, chaired by Janata Dal (United) working president Sanjay Jha, was informed that there is no immediate crisis pertaining to the supply of oil and fertiliser.

“The shipping ministry officials informed the committee that India has made adequate provisions to secure oil from Russia, the USA, and Africa. Similarly arrangements have also been made to procure fertilisers and enhance domestic production to meet the demand,” said one of the people cited above.

The officials also informed the committee that a dozen out of the 36 ships stuck owing to the deadlock are Indian ships, HT has learnt.

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{{^usCountry}} “The issue of insurance premiums escalating in view of the crisis and the steps being taken by the government were also discussed at the meeting. The government also pointed out that if an agreement to open the strait of Hormuz is taken it would take between 5 to 6 days for normalcy to restore,” the person quoted above added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The issue of insurance premiums escalating in view of the crisis and the steps being taken by the government were also discussed at the meeting. The government also pointed out that if an agreement to open the strait of Hormuz is taken it would take between 5 to 6 days for normalcy to restore,” the person quoted above added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The committee was informed that the sailors were safe and most were willing to continue working. Out of around 12,000 sailors, around 2,900 have opted to return, said the officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The committee was informed that the sailors were safe and most were willing to continue working. Out of around 12,000 sailors, around 2,900 have opted to return, said the officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The panel told the government to ensure long- term plans were in place to mitigate the impact of the deadlock and to prepare for exigencies, said the people cited above. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The panel told the government to ensure long- term plans were in place to mitigate the impact of the deadlock and to prepare for exigencies, said the people cited above. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Smriti Kak Ramachandran ...Read More Smriti covers an intersection of politics and governance. Having spent over a decade in journalism, she combines old fashioned leg work with modern story telling tools. Read Less

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