Arson, clashes in Nagpur as Aurangzeb row heats up

As members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal, along with other fringe groups, intensified their demand to remove Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb from Khuldabad, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, on the occasion of Shiv Jayanti across the state, at least 25 police and fire brigade personnel, including an IPS officer, were injured in large-scale arson, vandalism and stone-pelting incidents between two communities in the old city of Mahal, Nagpur, on Monday evening. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis made an appeal to people to not pay heed to rumours and maintain peace.(Sunny Shende/HT)

Incidentally, the violence occurred close to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters, causing widespread panic among residents.

Eyewitnesses reported that tensions escalated rapidly as miscreants set several vehicles ablaze and damaged property. Videos of the incidents did the rounds on social media swiftly. Police eventually resorted to lathi-charge and fired tear gas shells to disperse violent mobs in the Chitnis Park, Mahal, and other areas of central Nagpur.

The unrest followed a demonstration by members of VHP near the statue of Shivaji Maharaj, in Mahal, at 8:30 pm, as they demanded the removal of the Mughal emperor’s grave, and also burned his effigy. Hours later, it was rumoured members of Muslim groups claimed activists of Hindu outfits, including VHP and Bajrang Dal, had burned a cloth with the holy “kalma” (Islamic prayer) on it and a holy book during protests.

Following this, a large number of people from the Muslim community gathered in various parts of the city, including Mahal, Kotwali, Ganeshpeth and Chitnis Park.

Nagpur police commissioner Ravinder Singal stated that Section 144 has been imposed in the area to prevent further unrest. Till late evening 30 people were arrested for rioting. “A cloth was burned, which led to people gathering and raising slogans. We took immediate action, and an FIR has been registered based on the names provided to us by members of the Muslim community. The incident occurred soon after the evening prayers. While some vehicles were torched and stones pelted, the situation is now under control. The police are conducting combing operations to identify and arrest those involved. We urge citizens not to step out or take the law into their hands,” said Singal, adding except for this area other parts of the city were peaceful.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who hails from Nagpur, urged citizens to maintain peace and cooperate with the police and administration. “Do not believe in rumours. Let us work together to restore peace,” he said.

Earlier in the day, while inaugurating a temple of Maratha king Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Bhiwandi, Mumbai, Fadnavis had said, “We will protect Aurangzeb’s grave but not allow his or the site’s glorification.” He made the remark responding to calls for the grave’s removal.

“It is unfortunate that we have to protect Aurangzeb’s grave since it was declared a protected site by the ASI 50 years ago. Aurangzeb killed thousands of our people but we have to protect his grave,” he added.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari stated, people of Nagpur who “are peace-loving should not be swayed by misinformation or rumours”. “Please do not come out onto the streets and cooperate with the law-and-order system,” Gadkari said.

Pyare Khan, chairman of the State Minority Commission, and the guardian minister of Nagpur, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, made similar appeals of maintaining calm.

The opposition Congress criticized the state government over the acts of violence in Nagpur. In a post on X, the state Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar alleged that deliberate efforts were being made to incite conflict between communities, and blamed the ruling party for the unrest.

He said, “Nagpur is a peaceful city, but it has been targeted by pro-ruling organizations. This unrest is a result of irresponsible statements made by certain cabinet ministers. The CM should remove the concerned minister from the cabinet.”

Meanwhile, BJP MLA from Central Nagpur, Pravin Datke, claimed that the violence was orchestrated by individuals from outside the city. “Some people from a particular community came from outside and carried out this violence in a planned manner. Security forces have been deployed, and the chief minister is closely monitoring the situation,” he said.

In Pune, members of right-wing outfits raised slogans outside the district collector’s office and submitted a memorandum – highlighting Aurangzeb’s controversial history -- addressed to Fadnavis that the Mughal emperor’s tomb be removed at the earliest, as it was a symbol of “pain and slavery”.

Saamana slams BJP

Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ criticised BJP leaders over their announcements to destroy Aurangzeb’s grave and called them “enemies of the brave tradition of Marathas”.

“Some neo-Hindutvawadia are loudly saying they will destroy Aurangzeb’s grave like Babri masjid was demolished. They just want to spread hatred in Maharashtra. Marathas fought for 25 years against Aurangzeb and finally Aurangzeb who attacked their self-esteem was buried in this soil. They want to erase this entire history,” stated the periodical’s editorial. Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray called the agitation “a mere gimmick to distract people from real issues”.

(With inputs from Mumbai and Pune bureaus)