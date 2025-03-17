Aurangzeb row: Violence erupts in Nagpur; CM Fadnavis says 'don't believe any rumours'

Violence broke out in Maharashtra's Nagpur following rumours that a holy book was burned during a protest by a right-wing body over the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb. Two people have been injured in the clashes, the officials said. Police dispersed an agitating crowd as communal tension prevailed Chitnis Park area following the VHP-Bajrang Dal protest, in Nagpur.(PTI)

According to PTI, stones were hurled at the security personnel in Central Nagpur and violence also reportedly spread to Kotwali and Ganeshpeth in the late afternoon, officials said.

Police fired tear gas shells to disperse the mob in Chitnis Park and Mahal areas. Meanwhile, Section 144 has been imposed and the police have directed people not to step out unnecessarily.

The incident began in the afternoon when members of the Bajrang Dal, a Hindu right-wing group, staged a protest near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in the Mahal area, calling for the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb, PTI reported.

Videos of the Bajrang Dal demonstration quickly went viral on social media, leading to outrage among members of the Muslim community, the news agency reported quoting police officials.

A complaint was lodged at Ganeshpeth police station in the evening over the alleged burning of the holy book.

Following the complaint, a large number of Muslim community members started gathering in various parts of the city, including Mahal, Kotwali, Ganeshpeth, and Chitanvis Park, police said.

In response, police used tear gas to control the situation.

Bajrang Dal issued clarification

Bajrang Dal office-bearers, however, denied the allegations, saying they had only burned an effigy of Aurangzeb as part of their demonstration.

A senior police official confirmed that security had been tightened in sensitive areas, with Quick Response Teams (QRT), Riot Control Police, and the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) being deployed. Additional police personnel from various stations were also summoned.

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis, Union Minister Gadkari appeal for peace

Amid violence in Nagpur, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday night called for peace and asked people not to believe rumours.

His appeal comes amid violence that gripped several areas in central Nagpur in the evening amid rumours that the holy book of the Muslim community was burnt during an agitation by a right-wing body for the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb.

"Police are managing the situation following stone pelting and tense situation in the Mahal area," the chief minister said in a statement.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari also appealed for peace and harmony amid violence in parts of Nagpur city.

"Nagpur always has a history of peace. I appeal to all my brothers to maintain peace. Do not believe rumours and do not come on roads," the Union minister said in a video message.

With inputs from PTI