‘Article 370’ bags best picture in 72nd National Film Awards

National Film Awards Highlights

Yami Gautam won the “Best Actress in a Leading Role” award for her performance in “Article 370” (HT PHOTO)

The 72nd National Film Awards (NFA) saw Article 370 emerge as the “Best Feature Film”, with Yami Gautam also taking home the award for “Best Actress in a Leading Role.” Mammootty and Kartik Aaryan shared the “Best Actor in a Leading Role” award for their performances in Bramayugam and Chandu Champion respectively, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced on Saturday.

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The awards were announced by the respective jury chairpersons in New Delhi during a press conference.

The award for “Best Debut Director” went to Randeep Hooda for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. However, Rajkumar Periasamy took home the “Best Direction” award for his work on the Tamil-language war drama Amaran. Telugu sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD won the award for “Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment”, and Captain Miller was recognised as the “Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social and Environmental Values.”

The awards, which recognise excellence in feature films, non-feature films and writings on cinema, have been held annually since 1954. Joint secretary (films) at MIB Ajay Nagabhushan said the 72nd NFA covered films produced and certified in 2024.

Veteran actor Sanjay Mishra took home the award for “Best Supporting Actor” in the Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Bhakshak, where he played a cameraman for a local news channel. Sachana Namidass and Rpopashree Vorkady shared the award for “The Best Supporting Actress” for their work in the Tamil-language thriller Maharaja and the Kannada- language film Mithya.

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{{^usCountry}} “For over three decades, I’ve simply tried to be honest to every character that came my way. This honour belongs as much to the directors, producers, writers, technicians and fellow actors I’ve had the privilege of working with as it does to the audience, who have embraced my work with so much love over the years,” Mishra said in a statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “For over three decades, I’ve simply tried to be honest to every character that came my way. This honour belongs as much to the directors, producers, writers, technicians and fellow actors I’ve had the privilege of working with as it does to the audience, who have embraced my work with so much love over the years,” Mishra said in a statement. {{/usCountry}}

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The “Best Children’s Film” award went to Telugu film 35 - Chinna Katha Kaadu, while the “Best Child Artist” honour was shared by Athish S Shetty (Mithya), Arundev Pothula (35 - Chinna Katha Kaadu), and Riddhiman Banerjee, Tapomoy Deb and Gitashree Chakraborty for Onko Ki Kothin.

The awards were decided by separate juries for feature films, non-feature films and writing on cinema. Veteran filmmaker Jayaraj chaired the 11-member Feature Film Jury, Aseem Sinha headed the 7-member Non-Feature Film Jury, and A Chandrasekhar chaired the Best Writing on Cinema Jury.

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The winners will receive their honours at the NFA ceremony in September, where the President of India presents the awards to the recipients.

Several commercial successes also figured prominently among the winners. Pushpa: The Rule Part-02 won the “Best Screenplay (Original)” award for Sukumar and also won the award for “Best Costume Design”. Stree 2 won “Best Choreography” for the song “Aaj Ki Raat”, while Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 received the award for “Best Sound Design”. Maharaja won “Best Action Direction”, and Kalki 2898 AD also won the “Best Production Design” award.

In the language categories, Srikanth was named “Best Hindi Film”, Raayan won “Best Tamil Film”, Committee Kurrollu was adjudged “Best Telugu Film”, Feminichi Fathima won “Best Malayalam Film” and Mithya received the “Best Kannada Film” award, among others.

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In the non-feature section, Marathi-English film Bhangaar won “Best Non-Feature Film”, while Bharatbala’s Ram-Nami was awarded Best Documentary. Aanand L Rai won Best Direction in the non-feature category for Statue of Unity - Ekta ka Prateek. Touched as Water received the “Best Animation Film” award, while Hamsafar won “Best Short Film”.