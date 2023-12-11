Article 370 verdict: Amit Shah's ‘separatism, stone pelting’ comments after Supreme Court judgment

Union home minister Amit Shah reacted to the verdict of the Supreme Court on the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, hailing the decision of the five-judge bench to uphold the Presidential order regarding the same.

Union home minister Amit Shah hails Supreme Court's verdict on Article 370. (File)

Amit Shah, shortly after the verdict was announced by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, said he welcomed the verdict by the Supreme Court, which will “strengthen the bonds of unity” in the country.

Writing on X, Shah said, “On the 5th of August 2019, PM @narendramodi Ji took a visionary decision to abrogate #Article370. Since then peace and normalcy have returned to J&K. Growth and development have brought new meaning to human life in the valley once torn by violence. Prosperity in the tourism and agriculture sectors has raised the income levels of the residents of both Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.”

The home minister further said that the decision of the Supreme Court to uphold the initial order proved that the abrogation of Article 370 was completely constitutional.

Shah said after the Supreme Court verdict, the rights of the poor and deprived have been restored in Jammu and Kashmir. “…separatism and stone pelting are now things of the past,” he said.

“The entire region now echoes with melodious music and cultural tourism. The bonds of unity have strengthened, and integrity with Bharat stands reinforced. It is once again the Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh that always belonged to our nation and will continue to be so,” Shah said.

BJP chief JP Nadda welcomes Supreme Court verdict

Hailing the decision of the Supreme Court, BJP President JP Nadda said, “Bharatiya Janata Party welcomes the decision given by the Honorable Supreme Court regarding Article 370. The Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court has upheld the decision given to remove Section 370 and 35A, its process and objective.”

He also wrote on X that that all the BJP workers are expressing their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for doing the “historic work of including Jammu and Kashmir in the main ideology of the country.”