PM Modi launches multiple development projects in Jammu, says ‘Article 370 was main hurdle’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for a slew of transformative projects worth ₹32,000 crore for Jammu and Kashmir. These initiatives span a diverse array of sectors including health, education, transportation, energy, and civic infrastructure among others. Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the inauguration & foundation stone laying ceremony of multiple developmental projects, in Jammu, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.(PTI)

During the event, the prime minister flagged off the first Electric Train in the valley and also the train service between Sangaldan station and Baramulla station. The commissioning of the Banihal-Khari-Sumber-Sangaldan section is significant as it features the usage of Ballast Less Track (BLT) all along the route providing a better riding experience to the passengers.

PM Modi also handed out appointment orders to approximately 1500 newly recruited government officials.

PM Modi, in his address to the gathering, expressed unwavering confidence in the potential of Jammu and Kashmir, vowing to fulfil the dreams of its people with the vision of 'Viksit Jammu and Kashmir'.

“I have full faith in you and we will make 'Viksit Jammu and Kashmir.' Your dreams of 70 years will be fulfilled by Modi in the coming years,” he said.

“Earlier, only disappointing news of bombs, kidnappings, and separation used to come from Jammu and Kashmir, but now Jammu and Kashmir is developing and moving forward,” the prime minister added.

Calling now-scrapped Article 370 of the Indian Constitution the main hurdle in the development of Jammu and Kashmir, PM Modi said the region is now moving towards overall development.

“Because of the abrogation of Article 370, I have asked people to help BJP win 370 seats and NDA win 400 seats in elections,” he said.

“I have heard that a film on Article 370 is going to be released this week... It is a good thing as it will help people in getting correct information.”

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Union minister Jitendra Singh and prominent BJP leaders including J-K unit president Ravinder Raina were also present at the event.

Sinha lauded the remarkable reduction in incidents of terrorism, citing a 75% decrease.

“The commanders of the outfits have been sent to their appropriate place (Jo bhi tanzeeme thi unke top commanders ko uchit jagah pahucha diya gaye hai).Now protest calendar is not issued, and stone pelting is now history. Markets, schools, and universities now remain open throughout the year,” the L-G said.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh credited the end of appeasement politics and the empowerment of marginalised communities.

“Appeasement politics ended after PM Modi came to power. Kashmiri Pandits, daughters of Jammu and Kashmir, Gujjars, Paharis and others got their rights. After removing Article 370, you proved ‘Modi hai to mumkin hai’,” Singh said.