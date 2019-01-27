Arun Jaitley perturbed about CBI raid on Videocon, says Salman Khurshid

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid wants to know why Union finance minister Arun Jaitley is “perturbed” about the CBI’s raid into Videocon headquarters in connection with the case against former ICICI bank chief Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar for alleged conflict of interest in the sanctioning of a Rs 3000-crore loan.

Jailey who is in the US for medical treatment described the CBI raids at the Videocon headquarters in Mumbai and Aurangabad on Thursday as “investigative adventurism” in a Facebook post.

Khurshid asked Jaitley if the CBI’s adventurism was not their standard procedure.

“FM Jaitley is perturbed about CBI’s adventurism but is that not their standard procedure? For too long mistakes are treated as corruption; indiscretion is treated as malice. Being a country of criminals by govt directive is horrible,” Khurshid tweeted.

Chanda Kochhar has been accused of criminal conspiracy and cheating by the CBI, along with her husband Deepak Kochhar and Videocon head Venugopal Dhoot for alleged irregularities in the loan.

The CBI in its FIR had said the loans to Videocon had been sanctioned in violation of the bank’s credit policy.

“One of the reasons why our conviction rates are poor is that adventurism and megalomania overtakes our investigators and professionalism takes a back seat,” Jaitley had said in his Facebook post.

The CBI officer-in-charge who lodged FIR in the case has been transferred out. The development took place a day after CBI booked former Kochhar, her husband and others in the case.

First Published: Jan 27, 2019 14:53 IST