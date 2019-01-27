CBI officer who signed FIR against Chanda Kochhar in ICICI-Videocon case transferred

The CBI officer-in-charge who lodged FIR in the alleged irregularities pertaining to the sanctioning of loans by the ICICI bank, has been transferred out.

The development took place a day after CBI booked former MD and CEO of ICICI Bank Chanda Kochhar, her husband and others in the case.

Sudhanshu Dhar Mishra, who was Superintendent of Police (SP) of Banking and Securities Fraud Cell of CBI, Delhi, was transferred to CBI’s Economic Offences Branch in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

He had signed FIR against Chanda Kochhar, Deepak Kochhar, Venugopal Dhoot and others on January 22 in connection with ICICI-Videocon case.

On January 24, CBI booked formerChanda Kochhar, her businessman husband Deepak Kochhar andVideoconMDVenugopal Dhootin a case of alleged irregularities in the sanctioning of loans by the ICICI bank.

Kochhar had quit the ICICI on October 4 last year in the wake of allegations that she had favouredVideoconin the lending processes because the consumer electronics company’s founders had invested in a company of her husband Deepak Kochhar.

TheCBIfiled cases against the three along with some others after conducting raids at four premises in Maharashtra, the investigating agency had said.

The preliminary enquiry apparently showed that from June 2009 to October 2011,ICICI Bankhad allegedly sanctioned six high-value loans to variousVideoconGroup companies,CBI sources said.

Chanda Kochharhad taken over the post of the Managing Director of theICICI Bankon May 1, 2009.

The companies M/SNupower Renewables Limited(NRL) and M/S Supreme Energy Private Limited (SEPL) have also been named in the case registered by CBI.

It is alleged that SEPL was initially incorporated by Dhoot and his associate Vasant Kakade and the ownership of the company was later transferred toDeepak Kochhar by selling the shares of the company to Pinnacle Energy Trust (PET) which was owned by Kochhar.

It was also alleged thatDhoothad invested a large amount of funds in Deepak Kochhar-owned Nupower months after theVideocongroup received Rs 3,250 crore as loan from theICICI Bankin 2012.

First Published: Jan 27, 2019 11:24 IST