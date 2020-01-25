e-paper
Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj’s family members thank PM Modi for Padma Vibhushan

71st Republic Day: The family members of Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Centre announced that the late Union ministers have been conferred with the Padma Vibhushan.

The family members of Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Centre announced that the late Union ministers have been conferred with the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award in the country.

“Today is a very proud moment for my family & I. Thank you, Shri Narendra Modi for bestowing this honour on my father. Those who were close to him certainly know - for Arun Jaitley, the nation ALWAYS came first!” Jaitley’s daughter Sonali Jaitley Bakhshi said on Twitter.

“Thank You Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bestowing the award on my father,” said his son Rohan Jaitley.

Swaraj’s husband and former Mizoram Governor Swaraj Kaushal tweeted, “Thank you Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji and our Home Minister Shri Amit Shahji for conferring Padma Vibhushan award on Sushma Swaraj in recognition of her services to the nation. We feel honoured and humbled.” He attributed the Twitter statement to himself and to his daughter Bansuri Swaraj.

