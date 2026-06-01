...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Arunachal district bans pork transport, purchase after ASF outbreak in Assam's Tinsukia

Arunachal district bans pork transport, purchase after ASF outbreak in Assam's Tinsukia

Published on: Jun 01, 2026 01:48 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh's Longding district has imposed an immediate ban on the transport and purchase of live pigs and pork products following a confirmed outbreak of African Swine Fever in the neighbouring Tinsukia region of Assam, an official said on Monday.

Arunachal district bans pork transport, purchase after ASF outbreak in Assam's Tinsukia

In an advisory, Longding district animal husbandry and veterinary officer O Moyong said the emergency restrictions will remain in force for one month to prevent the entry of the deadly virus into the district.

"All pig farmers, livestock traders, and the general public must strictly adhere to these preventive guidelines. Non-compliance will be viewed seriously and may invite punitive action under the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act, 2009," the official said.

In the advisory, a complete ban on the purchase of live pigs, piglets, pork, and pork-based products from Assam or any other affected neighbouring zones has been implemented.

Farmers have also been cautioned against swill feeding the practice of feeding kitchen waste to pigs which has been identified as a primary driver of ASF virus transmission.

The advisory further prohibited the open dumping of carcasses in fields, roadsides, or water bodies to prevent rapid environmental contamination.

Farmers must instead follow strict containment disposal methods through deep burial with a heavy layer of lime, or incineration, as directly guided by veterinary staff, the official added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
arunachal pradesh itanagar
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Arunachal district bans pork transport, purchase after ASF outbreak in Assam's Tinsukia
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.