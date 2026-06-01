Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh's Longding district has imposed an immediate ban on the transport and purchase of live pigs and pork products following a confirmed outbreak of African Swine Fever in the neighbouring Tinsukia region of Assam, an official said on Monday.

Arunachal district bans pork transport, purchase after ASF outbreak in Assam's Tinsukia

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In an advisory, Longding district animal husbandry and veterinary officer O Moyong said the emergency restrictions will remain in force for one month to prevent the entry of the deadly virus into the district.

"All pig farmers, livestock traders, and the general public must strictly adhere to these preventive guidelines. Non-compliance will be viewed seriously and may invite punitive action under the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act, 2009," the official said.

In the advisory, a complete ban on the purchase of live pigs, piglets, pork, and pork-based products from Assam or any other affected neighbouring zones has been implemented.

Farmers have also been cautioned against swill feeding the practice of feeding kitchen waste to pigs which has been identified as a primary driver of ASF virus transmission.

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{{^usCountry}} The veterinary department has also issued comprehensive farm-level biosecurity protocols. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The veterinary department has also issued comprehensive farm-level biosecurity protocols. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} These include the mandatory installation of disinfectant foot dips at the entrance of every pigsty, the use of dedicated farm footwear and clothing, and a strict restriction on unnecessary visitors, external vehicles, and personnel within farm perimeters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} These include the mandatory installation of disinfectant foot dips at the entrance of every pigsty, the use of dedicated farm footwear and clothing, and a strict restriction on unnecessary visitors, external vehicles, and personnel within farm perimeters. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Farmers have also been directed to clean and chemically disinfect pig housing units and feeding utensils daily. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Farmers have also been directed to clean and chemically disinfect pig housing units and feeding utensils daily. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The official urged livestock owners to maintain a close watch for symptoms such as high fever, weakness, loss of appetite, haemorrhages or purple patches on the skin, and sudden deaths. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The official urged livestock owners to maintain a close watch for symptoms such as high fever, weakness, loss of appetite, haemorrhages or purple patches on the skin, and sudden deaths. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Any pig showing symptoms must be isolated from the healthy herd immediately to prevent internal farm spread. Suspected cases or unusual pig deaths must be reported instantly to the nearest veterinary dispensary or the office of the District Veterinary Officer," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Any pig showing symptoms must be isolated from the healthy herd immediately to prevent internal farm spread. Suspected cases or unusual pig deaths must be reported instantly to the nearest veterinary dispensary or the office of the District Veterinary Officer," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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The advisory further prohibited the open dumping of carcasses in fields, roadsides, or water bodies to prevent rapid environmental contamination.

Farmers must instead follow strict containment disposal methods through deep burial with a heavy layer of lime, or incineration, as directly guided by veterinary staff, the official added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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