Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik on Wednesday called upon people to strengthen unity, uphold compassion, and commit themselves to transparent and people-centric governance. Arunachal Guv calls for unity, people-centric governance

In his Christmas message, the governor said the festival, which commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ, stands as a timeless symbol of hope, love, and compassion for humanity.

He said Christmas offers an opportunity to reflect on the values of humanism, kindness, and service to people, while renewing faith in new beginnings and a better future.

"The spirit of Christmas fosters goodwill, harmony, and shared joy, guiding people to live in accordance with the divine purpose of love and peace," Parnaik said.

He expressed hope that people would work together beyond all divisions to build a more vibrant, inclusive, and progressive Arunachal Pradesh for the benefit of all.

Extending his wishes to the Christian community in the state and across the world, the governor prayed that the festive season would usher in peace, goodwill, and tranquillity throughout Arunachal Pradesh.

In a separate message on the occasion of Good Governance Day, observed to mark the birth anniversary of former prime minister and Bharat Ratna awardee Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Parnaik said the day serves as a reminder of the importance of public accountability and ethical leadership.

He said good governance is the cornerstone of inclusive growth and sustainable development, aimed at improving the quality of life of every citizen.

Emphasising transparency, responsiveness, and efficiency in government systems, the governor noted that citizen participation through mechanisms such as social audits and community engagement strengthens trust and democratic governance.

Paying tribute to Vajpayee, Parnaik described him as an exemplary statesman, visionary leader, eloquent orator, and distinguished writer, who believed that true empowerment lies in rapid economic growth combined with social progress.

The governor appealed to the people of the state to embrace and uphold the principles of good governance in letter and spirit, and to work collectively in the service of the nation and the greater public good.

