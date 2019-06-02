Arunachal Pradesh decides to hand over probe into killing of MLA to NIA

The newly formed Arunachal Pradesh cabinet on Sunday decided to recommend the assassination case of National Peoples’ Party (NPP) MLA Tirong Aboh and 10 others to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

In its first meeting held in Itanagar the cabinet headed by chief minister Pema Khandu condemned the killing of Aboh, the sitting legislator from Khonsa and the NPP candidate from the same seat for the assembly polls held on April 11.

“Thorough investigation should be carried out in a time bound manner and justice should be delivered expeditiously to the bereaved family members by booking and nabbing all the culprits urgently,” the government said in a statement.

The cabinet also approved providing for Group C post in the government to the next of kin of the deceased and an ex-gratia of Rs 20 lakh each to their family members.

Aboh and 10 others were killed in an ambush by suspected Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) cadres at Bogapani in Tirap district of the state on May 21. The NSCN (I-M) denies carrying out the hit.

The police has so far failed to make a headway into the assassination probe.

Two days after his death, Aboh, who had contested from the Khonsa seat, was able to retain it by beating the BJP candidate Phawang Lowang by a margin of 1055 votes.

Bye-election to the seat will take place in few months.

First Published: Jun 02, 2019 21:08 IST