Arunachal to become India’s ‘green energy powerhouse’, create 46,000 jobs: CM on I-Day

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh is poised to become India’s “green energy powerhouse” as the state accelerates work on massive hydropower and renewable energy projects aimed at transforming its economy by 2047, chief minister Pema Khandu said on Friday. Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu addresses the 79th Independence Day celebrations at IG Park in Itanagar. (Sourced)

Addressing the 79th Independence Day celebrations at IG Park in Itanagar, Khandu announced the formulation of the “Arunachal Pradesh Energy Vision and Action Plan 2047,” with defined targets for the next five, 10, and 22 years, and declared 2025–2035 as the “Decade of Hydropower” to fast-track green energy projects, revive stalled ventures, and promote public-private partnerships.

Khandu said the 2,000 megawatt (MW) Subansiri Lower project is scheduled for completion by May 2026, while the 2,880 MW Dibang Multipurpose project is on track and should conclude by February 2032. “In the next three years alone, we will launch new hydropower projects worth ₹2 lakh crore, adding 19 gigawatts (GW) of capacity,” he said.

“These projects are not just about energy — they are about empowerment,” Khandu said, adding that they would generate over ₹4,000 crore annually as free power to the state and ₹750 crore for local area development. “Nearly ₹2,000 crore in dividends will flow to the state exchequer every year. The construction and operational phases are expected to create 30,000 direct jobs and another 16,000 in ancillary services.”

Also Read: PM Modi announces ₹1 lakh-crore scheme to create 35 million private jobs

The state’s unmatched hydropower and critical mineral resources — including graphite, limestone, and dolomite — will fuel solar panels, batteries, and electric mobility for decades, he said.

Khandu noted that the projects would spur a vast industrial ecosystem in the Northeast, requiring 18 million metric tonnes of cement, 1.1 million tonnes of steel, and 90 million cubic metres of aggregates.

On the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, declared a National Project in 2008, the chief minister said the government has held detailed consultations to address concerns of local communities. He thanked residents of Riga and Riew villages for signing memorandums of understanding (MoUs) supporting the preparation of the Pre-Feasibility Report and assured continued dialogue with all stakeholders.

Also read: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta pledges to rejuvenate Yamuna in maiden I-Day speech

Highlighting Arunachal’s potential in carbon credit generation, Khandu said the state had secured 16,326 credits in 2023–24 and was close to approval for another 7,275 in 2024–25. “Each carbon credit represents the reduction of 1,000 kilograms of carbon emissions — proof of our tangible contribution to reducing the global carbon footprint,” he said, adding that the global carbon trading market could exceed USD 10 trillion.

“Green energy will be our strength, our export, and our identity,” Khandu said, calling the initiative the state’s “fourth pratigya” — a pledge for revenue, jobs, and sustainability.