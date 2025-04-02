Arunachal to give 1,500 per month to all orphans, raises old-age pension

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh cabinet headed by chief minister Pema Khandu, on Wednesday approved expansion of the Chief Minister’s Bal Seva Scheme (CMBSS) and enhancement of pensions under the Chief Minister’s Social Security Scheme (CMSSS), a government statement said. Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu chairs a cabinet meeting in Itanagar on Wednesday. (PemaKhanduBJP X)

The state cabinet also decided to broaden the scope of CMBSS to cover all registered orphaned children in Arunachal Pradesh. The scheme was initially launched to provide aid to children orphaned during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Beneficiaries will include children registered under the Baal Swaraj Portal, those residing in child care institutions, and those classified as ‘children in need of care and protection’ under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

Under the revised provisions, each eligible child will receive financial assistance of ₹1,500 per month until they turn 18, in addition to support from the Mission Vatsalya scheme. The government has also decided to provide a laptop or tablet to students enrolling in Class 11, college, or vocational courses, the statement said.

The cabinet also approved a ₹300 increase in pensions under CMSSS that would cover old-age pensioners, widows, and persons with disabilities.

The government has also lowered the eligibility age for widow pension from the existing 40 years to 18 years. Under the revised rates, old-age pensioners in the 60-79 years category will receive ₹2,800 per month, while those aged 80 and above will receive ₹3,000.

The widow pension has been increased to ₹2,200 per month for those aged 60-79 years and ₹3,200 for those above 80 years. Similarly, disability pensioners will now receive ₹2,800 and ₹3,100, based on age groups.

The cabinet decision is expected to benefit over 50,000 people across the state and will annually cost the exchequer ₹18.50 crore.